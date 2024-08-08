Lightning Fibre becomes latest sponsor of Eastbourne DigiFest 2024
Lightning Fibre, the local full-fibre broadband network for East Sussex, is a proud supporter of local charities and initiatives. "We're proud to play our part in the local digital economy," said Rob Reaks, CCO of Lightning Fibre. "DigiFest brings together the creative and tech communities for a vibrant, jam-packed day. Lightning Fibre is proud to sponsor DigiFest 2024 and exhibit and speak this year.”
The venue for DigiFest 2024 has changed from The Welcome Building to The Kings Centre (BN23 6PT). The Kings Centre offers excellent facilities, great access, and a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring an outstanding experience for all attendees. Rob Reaks of Lightning Fibre notes, "The new venue is great, and it also has hyper-fast, gigabit full-fibre connectivity - supplied courtesy of Lightning Fibre, of course!”
Lightning Fibre joins a schedule of esteemed sponsors, including Switchplane, Bexhill 6th Form College, Southern IT Networks, the University of Brighton, Skills East Sussex, Vistage, DabApps and Calibre Marketing.
Would-be attendees should book soon, though - tickets are selling fast for the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, discover innovative technologies, and gain valuable career insights. Book today before it's too late.
DigiFest 2024 takes over The Kings Centre on Thursday, 10th October 2024, exploring the transformative power of technology and creativity and their impact on business and society.
Book your ticket today at www.eastbournedigifest.com
Potential sponsors or exhibitors, please email [email protected]
