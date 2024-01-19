Lightning Fibre has reached an agreement with Southern Housing to install a full fibre broadband

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lightning Fibre has reached an agreement with Southern Housing to install Full Fibre to their homes. The agreement means Southern Housing residents in areas including East Sussex, Wealden and Rother will benefit from having access to a faster, affordable, and more stable and reliable internet connection.

Lightning Fibre has also signed a wayleave agreement with Eastbourne Homes, who own thousands of properties across Eastbourne; Orbit Homes in conjunction with Complete Fibre Group (CTG); and is working with Trinity Homes to deliver Full Fibre to new developments, including social housing projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightning Fibre has a direct API feed to the Department of Work and Pensions to allow customers to confirm their eligibility for the social tariff quickly and discreetly. The company does not undertake credit checks for residential customers and has a robust Customer Charter to protect vulnerable customers.

Lightning Fibre and Southern Housing CEOs Stefan Stanislawski and Paul Hackett

The firm’s Customer charter pledges that the company will ‘treat every customer fairly, with respect and dignity and as an individual. Our team will support any change in circumstance brought to our attention in a constructive and efficient manner.’

Stefan Stanislawski, Lightning Fibre’s CEO, added that, “A strong and affordable broadband and internet service is one of the 5 elements of digital inclusion. With a move towards digital services to modernise and streamline how housing associations interact with residents, an affordable internet connection is vital. Lightning Fibre will ensure people are not left behind as we help create ‘Digital Britain’.”

Lightning Fibre was awarded the highly converted Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) Award for Best Consumer ISP (fewer than 50,000 customers) in November 2023, with judges commenting, “in this year’s most competitive category, Lightning Fibre storm to victory with their customer focus and charter, community offering and transparency.”