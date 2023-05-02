Lime Solicitors expands into Sussex and South East with seven experts

The clinical negligence team of Lime Solicitors is expanding its geographical reach into the South East with the transfer of seven experts from Sussex-based firm Mayo Wynne Baxter.

Gail Waller

The move from Mayo Wynne Baxter has been a year in the making after the historic South East firm joined legal and professional services group Ampa in 2022, of which Lime Solicitors is its core consumer negligence brand.

Experts transferring to Lime Solicitors includes partners Gail Waller, Melanie Minter and Nick Garrish, solicitors Stephanie Shorer and Natassja Hanlon, trainee Sam Durrant, and paralegal Andrea Roberts. The team boasts almost 100 years’ combined experience in clinical negligence claims, including still births, cerebral palsy, spinal injury, gynaecology and delayed diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transferring team will remain working in Brighton and surrounding areas.

Gail Waller, partner and clinical negligence expert, said: “We work incredibly hard for our clients and transferring to the Lime Solicitors brand will give us an even bigger pool of experts to share best practice with, work on key challenges and help even more people.

“We share a very similar approach to Lime Solicitors – focussing on early rehabilitation for our clients to ensure best quality of life, or targeting that much-needed apology for closure, particularly for surviving family members in fatal claims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the first duty of a healthcare system is to do no harm, sometimes things go wrong and care falls below an acceptable standard, which can result in injuries or health complications.

“Clinical negligence claims play a critical role in safeguarding patients against negligent treatment, ensuring healthcare professionals learn from their mistakes to prevent something similar happening in the future – that’s why giving our clients a voice and fighting for them and their families is so important.”

Lime Solicitors’ clinical negligence team started in 2010 with partners Robert Rose, Neil Clayton and Nikki Fahey. It was based solely in Leicester until Neil relocated to London to develop the wider team in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, the London team welcomed several new experts when they transferred from Hudgell Solicitors and in 2022 the firm grew roots in the West Midlands. Since then, the team has grown to more than 45 people.