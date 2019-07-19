List of award winners: East Sussex Women in Business Awards 2019 celebrates the best in the county

Business women from across the county danced the night away to celebrate their success in the annual East Sussex Women in Business Awards 2019.

Nominees, their friends, family and supporters dressed to impress for the three-course meal, award ceremony and party on Friday (July 19).

The East Sussex Women in Business Awards, organised by JPIMedia, has become a popular and prestigious event for the business women in East Sussex.

Gary Shipton, editorial director, warmly welcomed the guests to the glamorous event at the Cavendish Hotel on Eastbourne seafront.

Keith Ridley, consulting editor, compered the evening and told the guests, “Testimony to the reputation of these awards is the wonderful support of our sponsors, each of whom has given huge support during the judging process and each of whom will be recognised on stage this evening.

“In particular, huge appreciation to Hart Reade for their continued commitment as headline sponsor.”

Hart Reade’s charity of the year and the chosen charity for the event was Eastbourne’s People Matter. The unique charity has helped thousands of people into work in its 21-year history. Proceeds from the prize draw will be donated to the charity.

The evening’s host was Oscar-winning actress Rachel Fielding, who grew up in East Sussex and has work extensively in television and film.

She is well known for her appearances in BBC series This Life, New Tricks, Cold Feet, Heartbeat, Hotel Babylon and Holby City. Her films have included The Silent Child, which won an Oscar for best live action short film at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Here is the all-important list of winners from tonight’s event:

Business Woman of the Year - Catherine Clifford

The Innovation Award - Paula Radice - Enjoycation CIC

New Business/Start up of the Year Award - Oval Deene Ltd

Small Business (up to 10) - Beau-K Florist

Medium Business (11-49) - The Grove Experience

Large Business (Over 50) - Chanctonbury Healthcare

Rising Star of the Year Award - Ann-Marie Miller

Woman in Education - Marie Burgess - St. Leonards CE Primary Academy

Woman in Uniform -Jane Board - Lymphoedema Specialist Services Ltd

Woman in Arts/Music/Dance Media - Debbie Adams - The Trapdoor Theatre School

Employer of the Year Award - Hailsham Roadways

Contribution to the community - Education Futures Trust

Mentor of the Year Award -Katy Jobbins - The Permanent Makeup Training Academy Ltd

Woman of Courage -Victoria Mann - Be fabulous

Lifetime Achievement Award - Kathleen Gore

Readers Choice - Announced on Evening

Overall Business - Marie Burgess - St Leonards CE Primary Academy