Bess Hassan, founder of Tranquility Salon East Sussex started her beauty business in the wake of COVID-19 with no money, no premises, just a deep passion for helping people feel good.

Four years on, she’s now a thriving staple in the beauty industry, known for her fully booked diary, award-winning services, and dedication to uplifting her community.

“After the pandemic, I had nothing, no clients, no resources, just a dream,” Bess shares. “I worked day and night, building trust with every visit, and today, I’m proud to say my business is not only thriving but changing lives.”

From pamper parties for hen-dos and celebrating children’s birthdays to mobile home visits and beauty services for elderly people in care homes, Tranquility Salon East Sussex goes beyond beauty. It brings confidence, connection, and care to every client, no matter their age or situation.

But Bess Hassan’s mission goes deeper than skin. She proudly uses local beauty brands like Rock Rose, supports other small businesses, and creates opportunities for local therapists by bringing them into her bookings, helping them grow their own paths.

“Success isn’t just about me. It’s about lifting others up, too. That’s what community is,” she says.

Her grassroots approach, community spirit, and unwavering work ethic have not gone unnoticed. With three UK Business Awards finalist nominations in 2025, Bess stands tall among the nation's most inspiring entrepreneurs — all from her base in the humble village of Little Common.

This recognition comes after two major wins:

Best Beauty Salon 2024 – celebrating her excellence in service and innovation.

The Lone Ranger Award 2025 – honoring solo founders making extraordinary impact.

Now, as a 3x finalist in Categories

Best Mobile Business, Best Small Business & Female Entrepreneur of the year. Bess continues to inspire others who are starting from scratch. Her journey is proof that resilience, community, and heart can build not just a business, but a legacy.

1 . Contributed Bess Hassan, Founder of Tranquility Salon East Sussex. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Tranquilitys Treatment Room Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Best Small Business Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Female Entrepreneur of the year, Photo: Submitted