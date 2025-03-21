Littlehampton B Corp wins major European sustainability award for office supplies

Red-Inc recognised at the 2025 EOPA Awards for leadership in sustainable business.

Littlehampton-based B Corporation Red-Inc has won the 2025 Sustainability Award at the prestigious European Office Products Awards (EOPA), celebrating the company’s groundbreaking commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

The award was announced at the annual EOPA ceremony in Amsterdam, where Red-Inc was recognised for its innovative approach to reshaping the office supplies industry – from ethical sourcing and carbon reduction to global conservation efforts.

Founded in 2008 by Adam Huttly, Red-Inc has earned a reputation for doing business differently, blending commercial success with a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability. Its flagship “Plant One, Protect One” initiative funds both reforestation and the protection of threatened rainforest habitats – helping tackle biodiversity loss and the climate crisis. As a member of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Red-Inc also aligns its climate goals with global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Red-Inc has set a new standard in the office supplies industry by introducing carbon reporting, giving clients real insight into the environmental impact of their purchases. It’s an innovation that’s attracted values-driven organisations like WWF (UK), who share Red-Inc’s mission to protect the natural world.

A partnership with a globally respected conservation charity like WWF (UK) speaks volumes about Red-Inc’s credibility and the integrity of its sustainability commitments. It reflects the trust placed in Red-Inc to meet the highest environmental standards – not just in what they say, but in what they deliver.

Other clients include leading global law firms and a global top four professional services firm – further cementing Red-Inc’s reputation as the go-to ethical supplier for purpose-driven organisations. Winning work with major organisations like these is no small feat for a small business. Competing against much larger rivals, Red-Inc has succeeded in what often feels like a David and Goliath scenario – proving that purpose, credibility, and innovation can outshine scale.

As a certified B Corporation, Red-Inc recently improved its B Impact Score from 93 to 105.5 – a significant leap that reflects enhanced accountability, transparency, and measurable environmental impact across the business.

Adam Huttly, founder of Red-Inc, with the 2025 EOPA Sustainability Award – proving that small businesses can make a big difference

Adam’s passion for nature and conservation continues to drive Red-Inc’s purpose-led approach. He actively champions sustainable living and nature-based enterprise across the region, and contributes to the West Sussex Let’s Go! Net Zero campaign, helping local businesses take practical steps towards a low-carbon future. Furthermore he is a driving force in persuading and inspiring industry change.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this award home to Littlehampton,” said Adam Huttly. “To be recognised at a European level proves that small businesses can lead the way in driving meaningful environmental change.”

Operating in a traditionally waste-heavy, high-consumption industry, Red-Inc stands out for proving that office supplies don’t have to come at the planet’s expense. This award win highlights what’s possible when environmental and social purpose sit at the heart of business.