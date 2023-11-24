Littlehampton based company MLD Event Group gains recognition with National industry award.
The award has been gladly received by the Team at MLD and they are only too happy to be recognised as an industry winner in the UKs world leading event industry.
Director Richard Charidge is keen to express how much it means to the team to be recognised for their on-going commitment to each other, the company but ultimately the industry itself.
The team at MLD event group Ltd are often a key part behind the scenes of many of the UKs biggest and most prestigious events including, Wickham Festival, Glastonbury, J2, Kite, The Long Road festival and many of the UKs most well-known Christmas markets, festivals & events.
“The judges of the awards underlined both the fierce competition across every award category, and the quality of the entries, the largest in the events history.
The judges commented: “This has been a year where events have shown their true value to the UK. Eurovision lit everyone’s imagination, while Grim Falfest showed what we can do for local communities.
"At the same time, we saw event professionals young and old recognised as the powerhouse behind these incredible events, making them safe, creative, beautiful, inspiring, and memorable.”
The Annual Convention and Awards Dinner was held in the Roman Baths and Pump Rooms, Bath.