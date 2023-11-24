Littlehampton based company MLD Event Group gains recognition with National industry award.

MLD Event group has proudly accepted the award for suppliers “Best Events Team 2023” at the National Outdoor events association awards 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award has been gladly received by the Team at MLD and they are only too happy to be recognised as an industry winner in the UKs world leading event industry.

Director Richard Charidge is keen to express how much it means to the team to be recognised for their on-going commitment to each other, the company but ultimately the industry itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at MLD event group Ltd are often a key part behind the scenes of many of the UKs biggest and most prestigious events including, Wickham Festival, Glastonbury, J2, Kite, The Long Road festival and many of the UKs most well-known Christmas markets, festivals & events.

award

“The judges of the awards underlined both the fierce competition across every award category, and the quality of the entries, the largest in the events history.

The judges commented: “This has been a year where events have shown their true value to the UK. Eurovision lit everyone’s imagination, while Grim Falfest showed what we can do for local communities.

"At the same time, we saw event professionals young and old recognised as the powerhouse behind these incredible events, making them safe, creative, beautiful, inspiring, and memorable.”