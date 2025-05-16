Littlehampton Cafe in is featured in the national press

A great positive start to the summer for the town with East Beach Cafe being written up in both Conde Nast Traveller & The Times.

The East Beach Cafe is celebrating its recent inclusion in two national press articles spotlighting the best beach cafes in the UK.

This recognition underscores the appeal of Littlehampton and its beautiful beach as part of a wider charming coastal experience.

From the nostalgic fun of the promenade train and leisurely riverside walks with an ice cream in hand, to immersive weekend stays.

Littlehampton offers a diverse range of attractions.

On to an excellent summer for Littlehampton.