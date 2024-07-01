Littlehampton charities put forward for share of Morrisons’ new £1million Community Spaces Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Charities and good causes in the Littlehampton area are being put forward for a share of Morrisons’ new £1million Community Spaces Fund.

The Morrisons Foundation launched the fund as part of celebration of Morrisons 125th anniversary this summer and to benefit, charities locally will need to be recommended by the Littlehampton store’s community champion, Alison Whitburn.

The fund will see 125 charities receive a share of £1million, with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping good causes to make a difference for many more years to come.

Alison said: "The Community Spaces Fund is a great opportunity for local charities to bid for funding that could improve our community. There are lots of community spaces and facilities that would benefit from this funding boost. It will be a difficult choice to make but I’m excited about the positive impact this fund will make.”

Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn's role is to support local good causes that are close to customers’ hearts

Each store has a community champion like Alison, who was awarded a British Empire Medal for her work in the Queen's New Years Honours list in December 2021. Her role is to support local good causes that are close to customers’ hearts and over the past two weeks, she has been looking for suitable charities to be considered for support from the new fund.

Recommended charities will be invited to submit an application by July 14 and the £1million give away to the final 125 successful applicants being held at the end of August.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation trustee said: “Morrisons has always sought to give back to the communities it serves. So it’s fitting that as Morrisons celebrates 125 years, the Morrisons Foundation is launching this special fund which will improve community spaces and local facilities up and down the country.”

William Morrison started the business in 1899 as a market stall selling butter and eggs in Bradford. To mark the milestone anniversary, Morrisons' month-long campaign is also seeing loyalty rewards for customers in store and online.

