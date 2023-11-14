Littlehampton couple launch Christmas toy appeal 'to give back' alongside Elf visits from Coffee and Creams with free Christmas ice cream
Elley Grace, who operates the van at Goring Gap in Worthing, as well as covering a range of events across West Sussex, and her partner Jonathan Reeve have linked up with The Wickbourne Centre for the appeal.
Elley said: "This is a present appeal for families who are struggling. I have needed this in the past and would like to give back. We are going to donate to Early Help and The Wickbourne Centre. Let's see how many families we can help together this Christmas."
Donations can be taken directly to Arun Church at the centre, in Clun Road, Littlehampton, or dropped off at the van Tuesday to Sunday.
Elley has also opened bookings for Elf Visits from December 6 to 14 to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Bognor Regis Town Youth U15s.
The Coffee and Creams Elf Visit will include a goody bag of presents, a free Christmas-themed ice cream or bubble tea, a photo and personalised certificate. Email [email protected] for availability and to book.