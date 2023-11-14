​​Littlehampton retro coffee and ice-cream van business Coffee and Creams is running a toy appeal to help families struggling with the cost of living this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elley Grace, who operates the van at Goring Gap in Worthing, as well as covering a range of events across West Sussex, and her partner Jonathan Reeve have linked up with The Wickbourne Centre for the appeal.

Elley said: "This is a present appeal for families who are struggling. I have needed this in the past and would like to give back. We are going to donate to Early Help and The Wickbourne Centre. Let's see how many families we can help together this Christmas."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations can be taken directly to Arun Church at the centre, in Clun Road, Littlehampton, or dropped off at the van Tuesday to Sunday.

Elf Visits are raising money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Bognor Regis Town Youth U15s.

Elley has also opened bookings for Elf Visits from December 6 to 14 to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Bognor Regis Town Youth U15s.