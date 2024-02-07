Littlehampton couple's Coffees & Creams business raises £300 for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elley Grace mans the Coffees & Creams van at Goring Gap from Tuesday to Sunday, as well as covering events across West Sussex.

She has found various ways to support the hospice and visited the team there on Monday to present the first Coffees & Creams donation of £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elf visits at December raised £150 and she and her partner Jonathan Reeve agreed as a business to match the money raised.

Elley Grace from Coffees & Creams presents a cheque for £300 to Amy Victory, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing

Elley said: "Everyone knows someone who has dealt with St Barnabas. My mum was in the old hospice 17 years ago and my friend Vicky, who had vaginal cancer, passed way there. My daughter, who has been in remission for four years, also had stage four cancer and St Barnabas helped us."

The Coffees & Creams elf visits proved popular and Elley was delighted with the amount of money raised.

She said: "I didn't know how well they would do but they went really well and people loved them. We made sure the children had decent presents and from the photos people have put up, you can see it went down well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elley said the charity was important to them both and they would continue to support the hospice.

"We raised £150 and have matched it. It was a great privilege and an honour. They work they do is absolutely amazing and we can't wait to do more fundraising for them.

"We are just heading into our first proper summer season and we have got the only coffee licence for Goring Gap, from George V Avenue to Ferring. We also did a lot of events last year and have already been rebooked."

Elley and Jonathan grew up next door to each other in Worthing and went to the same primary school but it was only when they met again by chance six years ago that they got together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan had always wanted an ice-cream van and 'decided on a whim' to finally get one last year. The couple launched the Coffees & Creams retro coffee van business in July, serving ice cream and bubble tea.