Littlehampton customers show huge support for Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal

Morrisons in Littlehampton has announced the baby bank it will support as part of Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special appeal to support baby banks across the UK was launched on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, November 18, and donations have been pouring in.

Lorraine’s Big Baby Bank Appeal, in partnership with The Baby Bank Alliance and Morrisons supermarket, will help provide essential items for families experiencing hardship this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Littlehampton, community champion Alison Whitburn has partnered with Little Bundles Chichester and Arun, which serves the West Sussex coastal area.

Morrisons' Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn with volunteers from Little Bundles Chichester and Arun

Alison said: "We are taking part in the ITV Lorraine's Big Baby Bank Appeal. We already work with Little Bundles baby bank and we were pleased to be partnered with them for the appeal."

Volunteers from the baby bank were welcomed at the Hawthorn Road store on Saturday.

Alison said: "In just a few hours, three huge trolleys full of goods were donated by our customers and another huge trolley of donations was collected on Monday. It ends December 3 and people can still donate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby banks are a lifeline for many and Lorraine Kelly has used her show to highlight the incredible work of volunteers, encouraging viewers to donate essential items.

Lorraine said: “Becoming a grandmother has been the most magical experience for me but every child deserves the best start in life – and I hope we can all come together to make a real difference here.

“Baby banks do incredible work to ensure that families don’t have to struggle to provide the early years essentials for so many and I’m so proud to be able to launch this appeal through the show to help even more of those that need support across the UK. I hope that our generous viewers will get behind this campaign and donate what they can. Even just a little can make such a huge difference.”

Morrisons is supporting the appeal by providing dedicated donation points and working with local baby banks to distribute the donated items, having signposted nappies, wipes, bottles and teats and toiletries for both new mums and babies as the items most in need.