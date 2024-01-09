Littlehampton Foodbank reveals 2023 was by far its busiest year yet, with demand outstripping donations
and live on Freeview channel 276
One third of those helped had never needed foodbank support before and 36 per cent of the emergency parcels were for children.
Demand was greater than donations, so the foodbank, which is part of The Trussell Trust, had to fund further food supplies.
The foodbank distributed 37 tonnes of food in three-day emergency food parcels to 3,109 local people in crisis – compared to a figure of 2,632 for the whole of 2022.
Foodbank manager Hazel Lodge said: “While we received a very generous 30 tonnes of donations from the community, for which we are so grateful, demand has outstripped this. This means we have to buy more items.”
Information on most needed items and other collection points can be found at littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food
Leading causes of crisis were the rising cost of essentials and low income, making it impossible for people to make ends meet.
There are a number of food donations points, including Littlehampton Baptist Church, where the office is based, Asda in Ferring, Morrisons in Wick, Waitrose in Rustington, Lidl in Littlehampton and The Co-op in East Preston.