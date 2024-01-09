Littlehampton Foodbank reveals 2023 was by far its busiest year yet, with demand outstripping donations

Littlehampton and District Foodbank has revealed 2023 was its busiest year yet, with more than 3,000 people in crisis turning to the volunteers for help.

One third of those helped had never needed foodbank support before and 36 per cent of the emergency parcels were for children.

Demand was greater than donations, so the foodbank, which is part of The Trussell Trust, had to fund further food supplies.

The foodbank distributed 37 tonnes of food in three-day emergency food parcels to 3,109 local people in crisis – compared to a figure of 2,632 for the whole of 2022.

Littlehampton and District Foodbank members Richard, Paul and Clare in the stockroom preparing emergency food parcels

Foodbank manager Hazel Lodge said: “While we received a very generous 30 tonnes of donations from the community, for which we are so grateful, demand has outstripped this. This means we have to buy more items.”

Information on most needed items and other collection points can be found at littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food

Leading causes of crisis were the rising cost of essentials and low income, making it impossible for people to make ends meet.

