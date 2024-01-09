BREAKING

Littlehampton Foodbank reveals 2023 was by far its busiest year yet, with demand outstripping donations

Littlehampton and District Foodbank has revealed 2023 was its busiest year yet, with more than 3,000 people in crisis turning to the volunteers for help.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:34 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One third of those helped had never needed foodbank support before and 36 per cent of the emergency parcels were for children.

Demand was greater than donations, so the foodbank, which is part of The Trussell Trust, had to fund further food supplies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The foodbank distributed 37 tonnes of food in three-day emergency food parcels to 3,109 local people in crisis – compared to a figure of 2,632 for the whole of 2022.

Most Popular
Littlehampton and District Foodbank members Richard, Paul and Clare in the stockroom preparing emergency food parcelsLittlehampton and District Foodbank members Richard, Paul and Clare in the stockroom preparing emergency food parcels
Littlehampton and District Foodbank members Richard, Paul and Clare in the stockroom preparing emergency food parcels

Foodbank manager Hazel Lodge said: “While we received a very generous 30 tonnes of donations from the community, for which we are so grateful, demand has outstripped this. This means we have to buy more items.”

Information on most needed items and other collection points can be found at littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food

Leading causes of crisis were the rising cost of essentials and low income, making it impossible for people to make ends meet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are a number of food donations points, including Littlehampton Baptist Church, where the office is based, Asda in Ferring, Morrisons in Wick, Waitrose in Rustington, Lidl in Littlehampton and The Co-op in East Preston.

Related topics:ASDAFerring