Littlehampton shop celebrates National Florist Day with successful charity demonstration evening

The Flower Shop in Littlehampton has celebrated National Florist Day with a charity demonstration evening, dedicated to A Year in Flowers.

Owner Michelle, who has been at the shop for 33 years, said it was an amazing evening, sharing the love of floristry, and £223 was raised for Cancer Research UK and St Barnabas House hospice.

Staff were pleased to welcome regular customers alongside some new faces, who had read about the demonstration in the Littlehampton Gazette.

Michelle said: "The evening was about sharing our floristry and celebrating the first National Florist Day. We have received some lovely feedback since the event – my light-hearted approach went down really well.

The Flower Shop owner Michelle Bly demonstrates a flower arrangement for October

"I was a little nervous about the evening, as I hadn’t done anything like that before and wanted to meet the expectation of our guests.

"After a full day at the shop, we arrived at the hall to set up and when our guests started to arrive at 6.30pm, they were greeted by Kerry, who presented them with a buttonhole.

"They then had the opportunity to have their photo taken by Janis in our flower hoop frame. Jackie and Dawn were on hand to sell raffle tickets for the arrangements that I would be making and some that I had already prepared, with 15 prizes in all.

"Everyone received a goodie bag that had a cute succulent plant, some chocolates and a bookmark with all the landmark wedding anniversaries and birth flowers on.

Dawn Heron and Jackie Burchell

"The demonstration was titled A Year in Flowers and the audience was a little confused when I started with December. It was a good ice breaker! The reason we began with December is that in floristry, we associate this with the start of our year, with Christmas being the first of our three peaks, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

"I continued with arrangements to reflect the season and I also managed to beat my last record of how quickly I can make a hand-tied bouquet. The audience also had a go at making a bow and in traditional Generation Game style, it was a lot harder than it looked.

"In the interval, we served drinks and homemade cake, which went down very well. The raffle prizes were very well received and we raised £223, which we have split between St Barnabas House and Cancer Research UK.

