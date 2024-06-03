​​Littlehampton Shopmobility to host open day at charity’s new premises

From left, manager June Caffyn, volunteer Jason Fletcher, Littlehampton Probation Service officer Rob Cairns and honorary president Alan Gammon. Picture: Littlehampton Shopmobility

​Littlehampton Shopmobility is holding an open day at its new premises, having been forced to moved after 25 years at the previous location.

The charity can now be found in the Manor House car park and there will be an open day there on Friday, June 14, from 11am to 2pm, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at midday and raffle at 1.30pm.

June Caffyn, manager, said: "Our charity, Littlehampton Shopmobility, had to move out of our old premises of 25 long years over Easter and we are now planning an open day and ribbon-cutting ceremony of our new premises."

Notice was given by the previous landlord at St Martin's Lane that the lease would not be renewed as the premises was being sold.

The charity needed a new location within each access of the town centre.

Alan Gammon, Littlehampton Shopmobility trustee and honorary president, said: "We found it in the Manor House car park. With the help of probation officer Rob Cairns and his community team, no time was lost to redecorate and help us to move.

"Our thanks for all their help and hard work go to our trustees, volunteers and, of course, Officer Rob and his team. Trustees Malcolm Roberts, Malcolm Belchamber, Andrea Turner, volunteers Adee Humphries, his sister Angela Fuller and Jason Fletcher weren’t shy in rolling their sleeves up. Littlehampton is a remarkable place, when things need to be done people are there to help.

"As a new page is turned in the history of Littlehampton Shopmobility, we wish the charity well and hope our service users continue to enjoy what the charity offers."