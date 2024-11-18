​Littlehampton supermarket nominates veterans service for Morrisons' 125th anniversary grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A Littlehampton organisation that supports military veterans has been awarded an £8,000 grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

Veterans Volunteer Service was nominated by Morrisons in Littlehampton and community champion Alison Whitburn invited founders Gary Hart and and Poppy Gold to the store for the cheque presentation.

A total of 125 charities and good causes across the country have received awards from the Community Spaces Fund in celebration of Morrisons' 125th anniversary. A total of £1million was shared out, with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community space facilities, making a difference for many more years to come.

The foundation said: "We know how important it is for communities to have a place to meet, socialise, learn and provide care to others. We also know that funding new equipment, making renovations or creating new spaces can be difficult for local charities.

"That's why we created this new fund and asked community champions in all of our stores to look for opportunities to help charities who provide a community space and will be able to make a real difference with a cash boost of from the Morrisons Foundation."

Alison said she presented Veterans Volunteer Service with an £8,000 cheque as the Littlehampton store's nominated charity, after their application a few months ago.

She explained: "They have an allotment and they are establishing a Veterans Well-being Hub there. They want to support veterans with physical and mental injuries through a therapeutic space to grow produce.

"It will be used to create welfare boxes for elderly veterans fostering a sense of community and purpose. The money will cover the cost of construction of the hub and tools and equipment."