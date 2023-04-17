Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
19 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Littlehampton tourist accommodation businesses get together for lively networking event

Around 50 people attended a very lively networking event for tourist accommodation providers earlier this month.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

The event was initiated by seaside neighbours East Beach Café and the East Beach Guest House who are both passionate about Littlehampton and are keen to remind their fellow Sussex tourist businesses how much the destination has to offer.

Siabhon Jones, from the East Beach Café, believes collaboration is the way forward for small businesses to prosper and productive conversations were certainly encouraged by presentations from a selection of tourism experts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carla Judge of CJ Hotel Consultancy encouraged everyone to work on their social media collaborations; Rebecca Twomey of Muddy Stiletto’s, illustrated some demographics for their lifestyle site to help in connecting with consumers; Sean Howell of Marmalade MTB enthused about the potential in their popular mountain biking breaks in the South Downs and Margaret Murphy, Tourism Development Officer, updated guests on what Sussex by the Sea is planning.

Most Popular
Around 50 people attended the networking eventAround 50 people attended the networking event
Around 50 people attended the networking event
Read More
5 of the best places to grab an ice cream in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The main aim of the evening, however, was to explore how businesses could prosper through starting conversations, sharing ideas and experiences and so begin building productive relationships with each other.

Siabhon said: “Judging by the volume of chatter and their reluctance to leave, it was evident that by the end of the evening that this had happened and the event was declared a resounding success.”

Carla Judge, founder CJ Hotel Consultancy, said: “Thank you to the organisers who brought together the Littlehampton and Sussex tourism and hospitality community, in one place, for one night in the fantastic surroundings of East Beach Café.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The event brought a real opportunity for business networking and collaboration. From what I observed, no one wanted to leave as genuine conversations were taking place – A true sign of a great event!”

Louise, from Visit Littlehampton, added: “We went home feeling enthused and more in love with Littlehampton than ever.”

While Driftwood Stays said: “Thanks for a great evening, we went home with some really good connections.”

Related topics:SussexSouth Downs