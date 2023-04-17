Littlehampton tourist accommodation businesses get together for lively networking event

The event was initiated by seaside neighbours East Beach Café and the East Beach Guest House who are both passionate about Littlehampton and are keen to remind their fellow Sussex tourist businesses how much the destination has to offer.

Siabhon Jones, from the East Beach Café, believes collaboration is the way forward for small businesses to prosper and productive conversations were certainly encouraged by presentations from a selection of tourism experts.

Carla Judge of CJ Hotel Consultancy encouraged everyone to work on their social media collaborations; Rebecca Twomey of Muddy Stiletto’s, illustrated some demographics for their lifestyle site to help in connecting with consumers; Sean Howell of Marmalade MTB enthused about the potential in their popular mountain biking breaks in the South Downs and Margaret Murphy, Tourism Development Officer, updated guests on what Sussex by the Sea is planning.

Around 50 people attended the networking event

The main aim of the evening, however, was to explore how businesses could prosper through starting conversations, sharing ideas and experiences and so begin building productive relationships with each other.

Siabhon said: “Judging by the volume of chatter and their reluctance to leave, it was evident that by the end of the evening that this had happened and the event was declared a resounding success.”

Carla Judge, founder CJ Hotel Consultancy, said: “Thank you to the organisers who brought together the Littlehampton and Sussex tourism and hospitality community, in one place, for one night in the fantastic surroundings of East Beach Café.

“The event brought a real opportunity for business networking and collaboration. From what I observed, no one wanted to leave as genuine conversations were taking place – A true sign of a great event!”

Louise, from Visit Littlehampton, added: “We went home feeling enthused and more in love with Littlehampton than ever.”