Littlehampton Unites: A new era for hospitality and tourism

“Passionate people dedicated to our local area” declared Stewart Cumming, Managing Director of Edge Tea & Coffee, at the Sussex Hospitality & Tourism Network Spring Event hosted at Arun Yacht Club. The evening proved that when local businesses come together, a common vision emerges, one that transforms Littlehampton into a vibrant centre for food, drink, arts, and crafts while supporting local retail and hospitality sectors.

“Reconnected with old contacts and made new ones. Never had a networking event spark so many conversations,” Stewart enthused. This powerful sentiment encapsulated the spirit of the evening. A gathering driven by a collective desire to change the way the community feels about Littlehampton and prepare it to welcome visitors with open arms.

Amy Stanborough, Marketing Manager at Tinwood Wine Estate, echoed these feelings. “I had a fantastic evening. A sense of curiosity, fantastic questions and conversations,” she noted. Her remarks highlighted that “diversifying business and promoting each otheris not just a strategy, but a necessary step to change the local rhetoric and focus efforts on growth’. For Amy, the event was an opportunity to share how Tinwood Estate evolved into “so much more than a vineyard” by rethinking their approach to marketing events and lodges. She added, “inspired other businesses with some new ideas for business-to-consumer marketing,” pointing to the broader potential for transformation when innovative ideas circulate freely among passionate professionals.

Harriet Coombs, Economic Development Officer, Arun District Council, stressed the vital role of collaboration. “The highlight was to collaborate, something that is vital to tourism in Arun,” she said. Her words underscored that by working together on a common goal, local stakeholders can change the narrative about Littlehampton. The vision is clear: create an environment where every business is ready to welcome visitors, and where the community’s focus shifts towards becoming a hub for cultural, culinary, and creative events.

Founder Richard Groome with Amy Stanborough Marketing Manager Tinwood Wine Estate. Toasting with a glass of Sussex

The evening also featured reflections on the future of Littlehampton. Richard Groome, Founder of the Sussex Hospitality & Tourism Network and Owner of East Beach Guest House, summed up the vision: “Passionate businesses share a common goal to share ideas on growth and to work together to build a stronger visitor experience.” Noting that “tourism is the key for local regeneration to Littlehampton like so many small coastal towns.” Richard’s vision for Littlehampton involves harnessing its hidden gem status and transforming it into a destination characterised by “three exciting spaces to bring arts, crafts, wine and food events to the high street, waterfront and seafront.” His message was clear: “Having so many businesses working together means Littlehampton and its economy has a very exciting future.” A huge thank you to Arun Yacht Club for hosting the event.

Sarah Thompson from Sussex Kitchen PR, a respected Food & Travel PR, journalist and producer, reinforced this message by stating, “The Sussex Food & Hospitality Network is an invaluable resource, uniting a passionate community committed to growth and collaboration.” For Sarah, the network’s ability to foster “meaningful connections is key to supporting not just the hospitality industry, but the entire visitor experience”.

Samantha Smithson, Business Liaison Officer, Experience Sussex Partnership, added, “Collaboration is a key pillar for championing the Sussex region as a vibrant place to visit. We are so much stronger when we can share the burden of challenges and the wealth of successes.” Her words emphasise that collective effort is essential for building footfall and ensuring that Littlehampton stands as a beacon for both locals and visitors alike.

Throughout the evening, the common thread was unmistakable. Coming together, pooling resources, and sharing knowledge can shift the entire dynamic of a community. “Working together, common goals, change the way the community feels about Littlehampton,” were not just ideas, but the rallying cries of the night. Each snippet of conversation reaffirmed that a unified approach can change the narrative, making Littlehampton the centre of dynamic cultural events, robust local retail, and a thriving hospitality scene.

This event, with its mix of candid conversation and strategic insights, serves as a model for future initiatives aimed at regenerating local economies. The Sussex Hospitality & Tourism Network is committed to ensuring that every stakeholder is empowered to contribute to a future where Littlehampton becomes synonymous with creativity, community, and a welcoming spirit for all visitors. The passion evident in every conversation is not only transforming attitudes but also setting the stage for a future where growth is driven by collaboration and mutual support.

“Follow us, share the wealth of successes.” To learn more about upcoming events and workshops, follow the Sussex Hospitality & Tourism Network on Instagram @sussexhospitalitytourismntw or sign up to receive the latest news and updates. Join us as we work together to build a future where Littlehampton is not just a destination, but a dynamic, thriving hub for hospitality and tourism.