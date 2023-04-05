Local artist brightens up Hastings business Kings Stationers with vibrant mural

When Kings Stationers decided to introduce a new service to their customers, they used the talents of local artist, Georgie Wheeler, to ensure it was noticed. .

Georgie, Dee, Debbie & Roger with the new mural

She has created a bright, unique mural that has gained much attention from the local community. Perfect for helping to promote the new picture framing services being introduced to this great local art shop

Kings Stationers have been trading in Hastings since the late 1870’s. They have offered a range of services over the years including a library, newsagent, games, cards and a print works. Operating from several locations including Queens Road, Bohemia Road, Norman Road and the most well-known, Kings Road, they now operate out of a double retail shop just out of the town centre – perfect for the free parking right outside the shop!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today Kings Stationers continue to offer a range of services including commercial business supplies, stationery, packaging and artist materials. And they can now also offer mount cutting and a framing service to their customers.

Kings Stationers, Park Avenue, Hastings

“When the decision was made to introduce a framing counter within the shop, we wanted to make the counter stand out and get attention” said owner Roger Cuthbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Originally, we were considering a large sign, but the idea grew to include the whole wall. Georgie was the obvious choice to design and paint her mural – she has such a unique and vivid style. We were thrilled when she agreed to do our mural.”

Planning the mural took some thought, as it couldn’t be done when the shop was open to customers. So, Georgie worked out of hours over a weekend and completed the 15-hour session before the shop opened again on the Monday.

Georgie said: "I really enjoyed the opportunity to design a mural to fit a specific context and purpose. It is great that independent businesses like Kings Stationers are so enthusiastic about having bespoke and creative features in their spaces; and I am particularly pleased they were so open to my design featuring slightly troublesome flowers!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kings Stationers new framing counter

"They are a brilliant, friendly local business and their advice and expertise far outweigh the online shopping experience. I hope the mural brings smiles to customers' faces, as intended."The mural has been well received by customers, and some have even visited the store for the first time, just because they wanted to see the mural.For those that haven’t yet seen it, either come and visit the shop, or follow Kings Stationers or Georgie Wheeler on social media:@KingsStationers on Facebook & Instagram. Website: KingsStationers.co.uk@g_wizz_wheeler on Instagram