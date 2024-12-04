Local bookkeeping firm uses revolutionary app to help self employed

A huge help to neurodivergent business owners.

Waterlooville-based Simply Balanced Solutions are always looking for ways to make the lives of their clients easier which is why they have partnered with ClientWindow to offer WhatsApp as a way to communicate with our clients.

Everyone loves WhatsApp, we have found clients often prefer this to email in many cases – you can deal with it quickly.

For clients it’s just like normal WhatsApp. For us the advantage is that the whole team can access the messages meaning that someone can always respond.

Team at SBS

It's better than regular WhatsApp as the whole team have access to the messages, they are not on our personal phones making it more secure and can be actioned by anyone.

Therefore if a team member is off sick or unavailable, other members can respond accordingly.

Another great benefit is clients can submit their receipts via WhatsApp – no more lost paperwork or having to login to different apps to upload receipts.