Local brothers breaking tradition: farmers welcome families to Somerley Fields

Having grown up on their family farm in Birdham, growing crops has always been in their DNA. However, up until recently the typical varieties you would find would have been something traditional like beans, wheat or maize.

Requirements for farmers to diversify have become increasingly important over recent years, with measures such as the family farm tax hitting farming communities hard. To ensure their farms future the brothers are now taking matters into their own hands and trying something new and out of their usual comfort zone.

Spreading over several acres of grade 2 arable farmland, throughout October and early November you can now discover six different varieties of pumpkins and squashes, ranging in size and colour. Surrounding them is excellent entertainment including a barrel train ride, bouncy castle, crafting tent and plenty of food and drink vendors. The brothers are keeping everything crossed in the hope that the local community come out and support them with their homegrown produce for eating or carving over the Halloween period.

Having already set up a successful side business installing sports pitches and drainage services, the brothers felt that there had to be a better use for the farm itself, which doesn’t yield much turnover due to its limited size. Ashley told us ‘it feels a bit like farmers are under attack at the moment, despite there being a genuine feeling of support towards us from the public. Either way, we really want to be able to continue doing what we have been learning since childhood. Let’s hope this current cloud has a silver lining for us and this new exciting venture is a success!’

If you have any opportunity to visit, you are my warmly encouraged to do so.

