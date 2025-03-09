Local business leader celebrates inspirational women at WayfinderWoman’s Glitter Gala

WayfinderWoman, founded by the inspirational Laura Murphy, is a female-run, volunteer-led charity dedicated to helping women build confidence and skills so they can overcome barriers, step into their full potential, and create better lives. The charity provides free, grant-funded workshops, training, outreach programmes, community groups, coaching, online support, and a drop-in advice hub. They also work with organisations to help them nurture and empower women in the workplace.

The Glitter Gala was a spectacular evening of celebration, featuring performances from Rock Choir East Sussex, Cherry Dance, BodiBlossom, and Whiskey Kittens. The brilliant Julie Jepson had the audience roaring with laughter, adding to the event’s uplifting atmosphere.

Honouring Inspirational Women

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the WayfinderWoman of the Year: Rise Award, recognising four remarkable women who have overcome adversity and helped others to do the same.

Josh Babarinde OBE, MP for Eastbourne and Christina Ewbank from Eastbourne Unltd Chamber of Commerce took to the stage to present.

This year’s award winners were:

• Leoni Miller – Business entrepreneur and cancer survivor

• Christy Broadley – Foster carer and all-round family champion

• Dawn Woodgate – Foodbank founder and soon-to-be nurse

• Joyce Inwood – Charity fundraiser and inspirational skydiver

Although sponsors Angela Marden Estate Agents and Hawes Construction Group were unable to attend, their support was instrumental in recognising and honouring these incredible women.

Other awards were proudly presented by Jane King from Bizzybirds Networking for Womenand Helen Rimmer from The Kind Brave Leader, celebrating the resilience, success, and impact of women in the community.

A Powerful Message on Domestic Abuse Awareness

Among the guests was Josh Babarinde OBE, who shared a moving message about domestic abuse awareness. Wearing a white ribbon in tribute to victims and survivors, he highlighted his ongoing campaign to introduce a Bill that would establish a specific offence for domestic abuse in UK law.

Reflecting on the evening, Nic said:

“The Glitter Gala was a truly special event. An evening of recognition, empowerment, and community. Seeing so many inspiring women celebrated was incredible. A huge congratulations to Amy Hebben-Wadey and the entire WayfinderWoman team for organising such a meaningful night. And of course, Laura Murphy, who looked absolutely stunning, continues to be a beacon of inspiration with the vital work she does.”

WayfinderWoman continues to make a lasting impact on the lives of women across East Sussex, ensuring they have the confidence, support, and opportunities to succeed in their personal and professional journeys.

For more information about WayfinderWoman and their initiatives, visit wayfinderwoman.com

1 . Contributed Rock Choir East Sussex Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Nic Gray, Josh Babarinde OBE, Helen Rimmer Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Cherry Dance Photo: Submitted