Local business wins award! Hastings tattoo artist's prize for ornamental work

Local business owner and Multi-award winning artist Stacey Fitchett from Toxic Tattoo has won another award for her amazing large scale ornamental work.

Her business is a long standing foundation of the tattoo community in hastings & st leonards celebrating its 10th year this November.

Stacey has been tattooing for 17 years and is well known in the industry for her bold and intricate tattoos, from geometric mandalas to bold blackout sleeves Stacey takes such pride in her work and making sure every line is perfect for her clients and winning her first award in 2021

Stacey has just received the SECOND award of her career at the first edition of The Tattoo Expo. She completed a full front of leg tattoo on her client over two days at the show in Esher on the 12th & 13th of October 2024.

We cant wait to see what she achieves next!