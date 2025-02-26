Local dog training and walking business covering Worthing and Brighton expands

Found by Tessa Luke in 2019, WITHMAX is a local business providing care for all breeds and ages of dogs whether it be puppy training, dog training, dog walking or pet sitting.

Found by Tessa Luke in 2019, WITHMAX is a local business providing care for all breeds and ages of dogs whether it be puppy training, dog training, dog walking or pet sitting. We started pre COVID and saw little growth in 2020 and 2021 but stayed committed to the work and in 2023 the business was nominated for a start up award for our services to the public for dog walking. Since then, we grew from 50 dogs to 100, employing Naomi to begin dog sitting and dog walking Shortly after in January 2025 we grew even more to almost 180 dogs with Charlotte now on board to help with dog walking. WITHMAX now have 3 fully crated vans on the road transporting dogs safely to rural walks whilst their owners work whilst Tess who also continues to walk, covers Puppy training and dog training along the south coast. Since 2023, Tess has trained over 500 puppy ’s enuring a positive start to their lives. Puppys are only “puppies” for 12 months, the training we offer develops them into great dogs for the rest of their lives with their families. Our dog training is 1-2-1 so we can deep dive into the root cause of behavioural problems and figure them out together over a few days, weeks or months. We are so proud to be growing and recommended by so many great customers in the area, we wanted to share the news so we can help even more people that own a dog and are looking for help.