Local garage group wins two prestigious awards

CCM is thrilled to announce their recent success at the Automechanika Garage Awards in Birmingham last week where they were honoured with two prestigious accolades: Best Multi-Site Garage of the Year and Best Young Mechanic of the Year.

CCM was recognised as a finalist in multiple categories, including Best Marketing, Best Content Creator, Best Multi-Site Garage, and Best Young Mechanic of the Year.

"We're proud to have secured the title of Best Multi-Site Garage of the Year and Best Young Mechanic of the Year, underscoring our commitment to excellence in the automotive industry," says Marketing Manager Hannah.

The Automechanika Garage Awards celebrate the pinnacle of excellence in the garage industry, recognising the commitment and dedication of independent garages and technicians who have worked tirelessly to ensure affordable and high quality mobility for the UK over recent years.

CCM Win Best Multi Site Garage of the Year 2024 at the Automechanika Garage Awards.

Best Multi-Site Garage of the Year

The Best Multi-Site Garage of the Year award acknowledges CCM's outstanding levels of customer service, business operations, and proactive marketing within the automotive aftermarket.

Operating multiple garage facilities is a complex endeavour that demands robust system resilience and exceptional management skills. The team at CCM has demonstrated these qualities, ensuring seamless operations and high-quality service across all their sites in Ewhurst, Cranleigh, and Crawley.

This accolade is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team, who consistently strive for excellence in every aspect of our business.

Best Young Mechanic of the Year

The team are also incredibly proud of young Callum Bamsey who's been crowned Best Young Mechanic of the Year.

This award celebrates the skill, dedication, and innovative spirit of young talent in the automotive industry. Callum has shown exceptional promise and expertise, continually exceeding expectations and setting new standards for young professionals in our field.

At only 26 years old, he's quickly become a diagnostic expert specialising in complex gearbox fault finding and repairs. His commitment to continuous learning and excellence has been a driving force in CCM's success and they're delighted to see his efforts recognised on such a prestigious platform.

"We are immensely proud of these achievements," said Stuart White owner of CCM. "Winning Best Multi-Site Garage of the Year is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch services across all our locations.

"Additionally, seeing Callum honoured as Best Young Mechanic of the Year highlights the importance of nurturing young talent within our industry. These awards motivate us to continue striving for excellence and to further elevate the standards of our services.