Local garden centre opens fourth location in the South Downs

A Dorset-based garden centre has expanded to a fourth location in Findon Vale, situated within the South Downs National Park. The new site will be built with solar panels and renewable appliances in line with plans to become carbon neutral by 2028, reducing costs and supporting growth plans.

Your Local Garden Centre Group has locations across the South Coast of England, including two centres in Hampshire and another in Warwickshire.

Founded in 2014, this family-run business offers an extensive choice of high-quality plants, as well as gardening equipment and on-site coffee shops at each location. The Group’s mission is to support the local community in the South East through job creation and working with regional suppliers, as part of its remit to truly act as the community’s ‘local garden centre’.

The acquisition and refurbishment of the Findon Vale centre represents a major step in the Group’s expansion strategy. The project has created over 40 new jobs and established a family-friendly facility for the local community. The refurbishment process has made use of several small businesses in the area, including electricians, glazers, flooring contractors and shopfitters, to enhance the site while minimising its environmental impact.

To support these upgrades, the business secured a £600,000 loan from Lloyds through their Clean Growth Finance Initiative, which offers discounted lending to facilitate sustainable improvements. The funding was used to enhance the energy efficiency of the newly acquired site by installing solar panels and reverse-cycle air conditioning units, as well as upgrading all existing appliances. These improvements, which included a new kitchen and flooring, have transformed the building’s energy efficiency rating from an EPC D rating to an EPC A.

Paul Richards, Managing Director at Your Local Garden Centre, said: “We’re incredibly proud to open our fourth location in South Downs. We’ve always been about creating spaces where people can relax, connect with nature, and enjoy a friendly atmosphere, and the Findon Vale centre is no exception. Without relying on big marketing campaigns, our success has come from word of mouth in the community and on social media, and we’re pleased to be able to create a positive impact – not just in terms of employment, but also in providing a local hub.”

Will Gage, Relationship Director at Lloyds, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support Your Local Garden Centre Group in bringing their new facility to life. The new centre is set to serve as a sustainable and welcoming space for the local community and it’s a great example of how a family-run business with strong community ties can grow while preserving the history and environment around it, and we’re pleased to be supporting them with their continued success.”