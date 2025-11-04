Local Hendy dealer named UK's best 'New Car Retailer'

Autotrader New Car Retailer Award 2025 - Daniel Mann, General Manager and Clare Allen, Head of Franchise Performance

Hendy Group, which operates multiple showrooms across Sussex and is the UK’s largest family-run car dealer business, has been named the UK’s top ‘New Car Retailer’ at this year’s prestigious Autotrader Retailer Awards.

Now in their 18th year, the awards put a spotlight on those dealers that put customers first and are fit to be viewed as ‘the very best in automotive retailing’.

Announced at a ceremony held at London’s iconic Leadenhall Building (aka The Cheesegrater) last week, the annual Autotrader awards programme is widely regarded as one of the most respected independent assessments of excellence in motor retail. Hendy Group’s achievement is underscored by the fact that less than 1% of Autotrader’s circa 14,000 retailer partners across the UK become winners or finalists.

Hendy came out top in the highly competitive ‘New Car Retailer’ category based on results from a comprehensive mystery shopping programme – one of the largest of its kind in automotive retail – plus a rigorous judging process conducted by an independent panel.

Commenting on the awards and the elite group of winners, Nathan Coe, Chief Executive Officer at Autotrader, commented: “It’s a unique and privileged opportunity for us to recognise and to celebrate the very best in automotive retailing. Winning a Retailer Award is tough.

"Our judging process is completely independent, it’s unbiased, and it’s data- and fact-based. So, to be a finalist, let alone one of just a small handful of winners, is a huge achievement, and thoroughly well-deserved by all of this year’s exceptional retailers.”

Duncan McPhee, Chief Operating Officer at Hendy Group, added: “We are thrilled to be named Autotrader’s New Car Retailer of the Year 2025. This award is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and customer-first mindset of every colleague across Hendy Group. It reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional car buying experience, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised by such a respected name in the industry.”

Hendy Group has 68 sites along the south coast of England, offering new and used car and van sales as well as servicing, MOT testing, parts, fleet management and much more. The Group has been providing a premium experience to customers for over 165 years, and now represents 25 different vehicle brands.