Local Horsham parts advisor celebrates 25 years at Hendy

• 11% of total Hendy workforce celebrate more than a quarter-century of service • Annual event held in honour of longest serving colleagues • Barrie Russel, Experienced Parts Advisor, joins the ’25 Year Club’

Hendy Group has extended the number of people who have been with the business for 25 years or more with the addition of one new colleague from Horsham to its ‘25 Year Club’. This takes the total tally across the business to 170 colleagues – more than 11% of the total workforce – cementing the Group’s position as an employer of choice across the south of England.

Joining the Club in 2025 is Barrie Russell, Experienced Parts Advisor, at Hendy Horsham PDC, where he works in the Parts Plus division in Broadbridge Heath Horsham.

On 12th September, Hendy Group Chief Executive and fifth-generation family member, Paul Hendy hosted a dedicated event to celebrate the careers and achievements of the new members and welcomed them to the exclusive ’25 Year Club’. The celebratory event featured presentations and speeches from the Hendy leadership team, as well as an award ceremony where each inductee was presented with a commemorative carriage clock.

Speaking on the day, Paul Hendy commented: “The ’25 Year Club’ is crucial for highlighting the success and dedication of our long-serving employees and showing our gratitude for their commitment to the Group’s success. It is also a chance to inspire the next generation of Hendy colleagues by demonstrating the range of long-term career opportunities we have to offer.”

To find out more about career opportunities at Hendy, visit https://www.hendy.co.uk/ford/dealers/west-sussex/horsham/