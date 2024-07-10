Local law firm rebrands
Our new brand identity includes a refreshed logo, updated website, and a contemporary colour palette designed to better reflect our innovative approach to legal practice whilst maintaining our tradition values we hold so dear. This transformation underscores our dedication to providing exceptional legal services in a dynamic and increasingly digital world.
Lauren Chambers, Practice Director at Barwells, stated, “As we celebrate our 128th anniversary, we are excited to introduce a brand that mirrors our forward-thinking ethos. Our new identity honours our rich history while positioning us for future growth and success. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver unparalleled legal expertise and personalised client service.”
The rebranding aligns with Barwells’ strategic vision to embrace technology and innovation, ensuring that we continue to lead in a rapidly changing legal landscape. Clients can expect the same high standards of professionalism and integrity that have been the hallmark of our practice since its inception.
For more information about our new brand and ongoing initiatives, please visit our updated website at www.barwells.com
About Barwells
Founded in 1896 Barwells has been a cornerstone of the legal community for 128 years. Our team of experienced Solicitors are dedicated to providing comprehensive legal solutions across various practice areas. We pride ourselves on our long-standing tradition of excellence and our ability to adapt to the ever-evolving legal environment.
