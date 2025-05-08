Local mum celebrates four years supporting the Sussex community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steph Barclay, a local businesswoman and mum-of-one from Tunbridge Wells, is celebrating four years in business, a business that gives back to her local community and makes a positive impact.

Steph’s business, High Weald Marketing provides social media support to small businesses across Kent and Sussex, predominately in the craft, floristry and baking sectors. Having previously worked for charities, it was Steph’s friend Jess, owner of TN Card, who inspired her to start her own business and opened her eyes to the possibilities and positive impact it could have.

It’s Steph’s approach to how her business gives back that really sets her apart within the local community, with Steph donating 10% of all of her fees to local charities.

Over the last four years, Steph has donated to St Catherine’s Hospice, which provided end-of-life care to her father in his final days. Steph also donates to Baby Umbrella, an award-winning charity providing breastfeeding and early parenting support in West Kent, and an organisation who helped Steph when she became a mother to her little boy Edward.

Speaking of her business and contribution to her community, Steph commented: “When I started my own business it was always with the intention to make a difference. Supporting businesses with their social media activity does that and has helped me to build a successful business that I’m really proud of over the last four years.

Steph continued: “I didn’t want my contribution to stop there, so that’s why I donate a percentage of my fees to local charities. St Catherine’s Hospice are heroes in my eyes, the care they provided to my Dad will never be forgotten and the support Baby Umbrella gave me when I became a mother, again, had such an impact on my life. I am excited for the future of my business as well as the continued contribution and positive impact I hope to have on my community”.

Speaking of her impact, Maria from The Colourful Brand in Otford said: “Steph’s friendly, no nonsense approach is really refreshing and I look forward to working with her in the future”.

To find out more about High Weald Marketing, visit: https://www.highwealdmarketing.co.uk