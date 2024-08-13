Local salon group in finals of The Salon Awards
‘Beyond Expectation’ customer service is at the heart of the Q experience. The salon has been at the forefront of innovation for over 53 years constantly elevating the guest journey. A new initiative in recent times is their Colour Consultation, a 45-minute dedicated consultation prior to any colour treatment appointment ensuring all choices are presented and discussed.
Already investing in sustainable practices, the salon has now embarked on a transformative journey by gradually transitioning its operations to harness solar power. This is in addition to the many green practices already in place from eliminating foil to working with brands that are kinder to the planet.
Managing director Kain Lawrence, Q Hair and Beauty said: “Being recognised for our committed efforts towards bringing an elevated guest experience to the local area is very rewarding whilst also being recognised for our continued efforts to both encourage and implement new sustainable operating methods at our salon group”.
Q Hair and Beauty will have to wait until Saturday, November 2 for the award ceremony in central London where winners are set to be announced.
For more information visit qhairandbeauty.co.uk
