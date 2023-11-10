Local suppliers on show at new development in Angmering

On 11th November, Cala Homes will unveil two long-awaited showhomes at it’s the new Langmead Place development in Angmering. Amidst the stylish interiors, guests can discover a selection of new home essentials sourced consciously from suppliers in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of its first-of-its-kind ‘Showhome of Support’ initiative, Cala has partnered with independent, local retailers to source items to furnish its showhomes from businesses in the area. Showhome of Support aims to add a personal touch of West Sussex style to the property, signposting throughout the home where in the nearby area these items originated from as a way of supporting local talent.

Nestled in the Angmering countryside and offering an exclusive collection of house types, Langmead Place has two brand-new showhomes available for viewing consisting of The Fir, a 3 bedroom detached home, and The Rowan, a 4 bedroom detached property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both showhomes at Langmead Place capture the wonderful scents of West Sussex. In The Fir, relaxing fragrances scent the air, creating a calming atmosphere within the home, thanks to candles from Beau and a diffuser from Cloudberry. This tranquillity is mirrored in The Rowan where the air is filled with glorious scents from Suva Candle Co’s Madagascan Vanilla candle and a floral diffuser from Sussex Meadow.

Candle from local supplier displayed in Cala Homes' showhome

This relaxing aroma continues into the bathrooms of each showhome where guests can enjoy a cleansing detox bar from the The Little Seaside Soap Company in The Rowan and exfoliating Himalayan pink salt from Raw Passion in The Fir. Visitors can also kick back and relax with interesting books revolving around Sussex-based wildlife and gardens from Snake River Press displayed in both showhomes.

As guests enter both kitchens, they will be greeted with an array of treats from local suppliers, including limited edition wine sourced from Tinwood Estate for The Rowan and Kinsbrook Vineyard for The Fir. Both kitchens would not be complete without essential coffee, sourced from Edge Tea & Coffee in The Fir and Cast Iron in The Rowan. Other delicious local treats fill the showhome kitchens with Squished Rescue Fruit Jam and Chutney from Refilled Chichester in The Rowan and Mango Honey from Green Valleys in The Fir.

Both showhomes obtain a variety of items from talented local artists in the area. The Fir is filled with unique, handmade products including a watercolour card from Jo Rapson Art, a ceramic hand-built mug from Lucky Penny Co Designs and a beautiful beach print, painted by the Lisas Art. The talent continues into The Rowan, with artistic items sourced from locals including a hand cast concrete vase once again from Lucky Penny Co Designs, a serene art print of sandy dunes by Art Formz Store and a silk cushion with a beautiful poppy print created by Mina Confidants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two showhomes were designed by Haus Interiors who have helped design many other Cala showhomes on the south coast.

Honey from local supplier displayed in Cala Homes' showhome

Megan Wainwright, interior stylist at Haus Interiors, said: “It is always an honour to work with Cala Homes and participate in their Showhome of Support initiative. For every development, we focus on incorporating a variety of locally sourced items, capturing the essence of the area in our design process.

“From relaxing scents to delicious treats, all locally sourced, these items have been chosen to showcase the diverse range of amazing products available in the local community.”

Located in the picturesque town of Angmering, Langmead Place has all the essentials for an ideal village lifestyle including top-class schools, independent shops, excellent workplaces, and beautiful countryside. With easy access to everything from family-friendly amenities to excellent transport links, it provides a perfect place to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad