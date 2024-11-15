Local Sussex suppliers showcased at new housing development in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homebuilder champions independent businesses with new community-focused initiative

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cala Homes has expanded its innovative ‘Showhome of Support’ initiative to its highly anticipated Furzefield development in Horsham, as it launches its brand new showhomes.

As part of this campaign, Cala has partnered with a selection of independent retailers in the area to dress the showhomes with locally sourced products, adding a personal touch of West Sussex to the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Showhome of Support initiative not only aims to showcase the work of talented local businesses but also provide them with a platform to reach a wider audience, including potential homebuyers and visitors.

Another local supplier on show at Cala's new Furzefield development in Horsham

As visitors enter the Furzefield showhomes, they will be instantly greeted with the soothing aromas of natural and eco-friendly hand-poured candles and diffusers from Olivia Michael Candle Co., adding a touch of elegance to the living spaces. The beautiful scents continue into the bathrooms where guests will find refreshing and natural soap bars from Sussex Bee Farm.

The kitchens are also stocked with a range of delicious delicacies from local businesses, including artisan chocolate from J. Cocoa, foraged teas from Terra Vitum, tasty honey from Sussex Bee Farm and premium dry gin from Arundel Gin. Additionally, beautiful handmade pottery is showcased on the countertops, including a unique plate and butter dish from talented artist Lucky Penny Co.

The showhomes at Furzefield were designed by the brilliant team at Dapa Atelier. Louise Sellar, Sales & Marketing Director at Dapa Atelier, said: “In line with Cala's commitment to supporting local initiatives, we've made a concerted effort to integrate a wide array of locally sourced items into our staging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From exquisite, scented candles to delectable treats, each product has been thoughtfully chosen not only to enhance the elegance of the sophisticated show homes but also to showcase the diverse talent within the local community”