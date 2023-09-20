Loch Associates Group bolsters team to support rapid expansion

Loch Associates Group, Brighton’s leading multi-service law and HR business, has announced the promotion of Ashley Scriven to Partner to help support the Group’s rapid growth plans.

The appointment reflects continued growth within the Group, recently appointing a new Director of Strategy and acquired Sightscreen HR, an HR, training and coaching specialist operating across the South East.

Ashley will play an integral part in the strategy and direction of Loch Law, part of Loch Associates Group, which has offices in Kent, Sussex and London Ashley said: “I am delighted to be promoted to Partner at Loch Law at a very exciting time in the growth of the business. It has been such a fantastic opportunity and rewarding experience for me to work amongst a fantastic team of experts, as well as personally playing a significant role in the development of a very successful and respected brand.”

Pam Loch, Solicitor and Managing Director of award-winning Loch Associates Group, said: “Ashley joined us in December last year and has become such an integral part of the Loch Law team. She has been such an incredible support to both our employers and employee clients, going above and beyond to develop trust and relationships that I’m sure will last many years to come.”

“The promotion demonstrates Loch Associates Group’s commitment to offering exceptional opportunities for career progression,” adds Pam.

Loch Associates Group’s services include Business and Employment Law, Immigration, HR Consultancy, Health and Safety, Training and Wellbeing and Mediation Services.