Loch Associates Group cements itself as Sussex’s leading law and HR specialist after opening of Eastbourne office

Loch Associates Group, which has an office in Brighton, has expanded into East Sussex with the opening of a new Eastbourne office after experiencing continued growth in the region and doubling turnover and headcount in just three years.

The rapid expansion of the business is a direct result of Loch Associates Group being the only business in Sussex to offer such a range of multiple services under one roof, including HR, Legal, Training and Wellbeing and Mediation, to help organisations manage their staff while protecting their business.

Loch Law, the legal division of Loch Associates Group, has appointed Victoria Regan as a Partner to head up the team in the South coast. She brings with her more than 20 years of employment law experience and was previously a Partner at Sussex-based law firm, Rix and Kay, where she was head of the Employment Department and managed a team of HR consultants.

The new Eastbourne office, located opposite the Marina, can cater for up to 10 employees. The company is looking to support the Eastbourne community by adding additional local staff as it pursues its ambitious growth plans.

Pam Loch, Solicitor and Managing Director of Loch Associates Group, said: “Over the years we have been helping organisations to manage and nurture their people and protect their business. The new office really helps Loch Associates Group cement its position in Sussex, where we are witnessing continued growth.”

Regarding Loch Law’s new Partner, Pam said: “Victoria is a leading individual in both employment law and HR. Her expertise and experience will ensure we are providing the best service to our clients as we continue to offer an extensive range of solutions to meet our clients’ needs.”