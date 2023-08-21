Loch Associates Group kickstarts major Sussex expansion plans by acquiring Sightscreen HR

Loch Associates Group, the Brighton based multi-service law and HR business, has hit the acquisition trail by acquiring Sightscreen, an HR, training and coaching specialist operating across the South East.

The announcement follows the Group’s plans to grow its rapidly expanding HR business after witnessing continued growth and doubling turnover and its team over the past three years.

The acquisition of Tunbridge Wells-headquartered Sightscreen HR, owned by human resource specialist and Managing Director Ben Holt, adds professional coaching and leadership training services to Loch HR’s offering and is expected to increase its turnover by 20%.

Ben Holt (L) and Pam Loch (R)

Sightscreen HR, which has prestigious clients including the National Portrait Gallery, covers a range of consultancy services for businesses, supporting strategy, restructuring and policy changes, as well as management and leadership training, to recruitment and managing disciplinaries and grievances.

The transaction marks Loch Associate Group’s first acquisition since the business was founded in 2007. The business is planning to establish itself as one of the leading HR businesses in the South East and is actively looking for further HR companies to acquire in Sussex.

Pam Loch, Solicitor and Managing Director of Loch Associates Group, said: “Market demand has driven this acquisition as we are seeing an increasing requirement for specialist HR advice and support.

“The acquisition of Sightscreen will further enhance the HR, training and wellbeing services we deliver alongside our existing legal services through our expert teams. This year has seen strong and steady growth for Loch Associates Group and the acquisition and appointment of Ben are a key part of our growth strategy over the next 12 months, as we continue to expand and look for further acquisitions,” adds Pam.

To support the firm’s ongoing growth, Ben Holt has been appointed as Managing Director of Loch HR and Loch Training and Wellbeing, bringing 20 years of experience in HR and Leadership to Loch Associates Group.

Ben Holt, founder of Sightscreen HR and Managing Director of Loch HR, Training and Wellbeing, said: “Both companies have a shared vision in the level of service we want to provide for our clients – so it made perfect sense to align our HR expertise into one proposition that offers more. These measures will ensure we capitalise on that growth and continue to attract new clients.”

“By combining Sightscreen HR’s leadership coaching and consultancy with Loch Associate Group’s expert combination of legal and HR support, we will deliver an even more unique and industry-leading service for UK businesses,” adds Ben.