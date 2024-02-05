Loch Associates Group launches free series of webinars to help you grow your business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new free series of webinars called ‘Level Up’, are aimed at helping businesses move through the building blocks to create a successful business and are designed for business owners, managers and HR professionals. The four webinars will cover a range of topical subjects, such as recruitment, getting your policies, procedures and people management strategy right, all the way through to handling disputes and exits. Loch Associates Group experts will be on hand to discuss critical business issues.

With a raft of new employment legislation coming into force this year, the one-hour webinars will start with 15 minutes discussing legislative changes and new case law, with an update on changes and advances in HR best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Level Up’ series, which will provide the essential steps necessary to build a successful business, will be held on the following dates and registration details are provided via the following link (www.lochassociates.co.uk/level-up)

Pam Loch, Solicitor and Managing Director of Loch Associates Group

The Starting Blocks: 20th February, 9am

20th February, 9am Building to Better : 28th May, 9am

: 28th May, 9am Deeper Development :3rd September, 9am

:3rd September, 9am From Good to Great: 12th November, 9am

Pam Loch, Solicitor and Manging Director of Loch Associates Group, said: “As a partner to many businesses in the South East, our clients trust us to provide practical solutions to address their everyday challenges and to help create successful businesses.

“We are pleased to launch this new range of free webinars to provide business professionals with increased insight and practical help on wider issues to help build and manage successful businesses.”