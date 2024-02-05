Loch Associates Group launches free series of webinars to help you grow your business
The new free series of webinars called ‘Level Up’, are aimed at helping businesses move through the building blocks to create a successful business and are designed for business owners, managers and HR professionals. The four webinars will cover a range of topical subjects, such as recruitment, getting your policies, procedures and people management strategy right, all the way through to handling disputes and exits. Loch Associates Group experts will be on hand to discuss critical business issues.
With a raft of new employment legislation coming into force this year, the one-hour webinars will start with 15 minutes discussing legislative changes and new case law, with an update on changes and advances in HR best practice.
The ‘Level Up’ series, which will provide the essential steps necessary to build a successful business, will be held on the following dates and registration details are provided via the following link (www.lochassociates.co.uk/level-up)
- The Starting Blocks: 20th February, 9am
- Building to Better: 28th May, 9am
- Deeper Development:3rd September, 9am
- From Good to Great: 12th November, 9am
Pam Loch, Solicitor and Manging Director of Loch Associates Group, said: “As a partner to many businesses in the South East, our clients trust us to provide practical solutions to address their everyday challenges and to help create successful businesses.
“We are pleased to launch this new range of free webinars to provide business professionals with increased insight and practical help on wider issues to help build and manage successful businesses.”
Webinar participants will also have the opportunity to ask the experts real-time questions, together with notes and recordings of the webinars also being provided.