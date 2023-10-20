Loch Associates Group recognised as one of the UK’s best law firms by Legal 500 and Chambers

Loch Associates Group, the Sussex multi-service law and HR business, has once again been ranked highly in the UK’s most prestigious legal directories; the Legal 500 2024 edition and The Chambers 2024 edition.

The two directories identify and rank the most outstanding law firms and lawyers in the UK, providing a comprehensive list of recommended suppliers. The guides are formed combining feedback from more than 30,000 clients, input from other law firms and legal commentators.

Loch Associates Group, with offices in Kent, Sussex and London, has grown significantly over the past two years, doubling turnover and headcount. The Group recently acquired Sightscreen HR and bolstered the team with a new Partner at Loch Law.

Pam Loch, Solicitor and Managing Director at Loch Associates Group, said: “The feedback we have received in both the Legal 500 and Chambers is testament to the hard work, talent and dedication of all within our business. We are, and always will be, dedicated to delivering the best possible service and solutions for our clients.”

In the Legal 500 2024 edition, Loch Law retained its Band 2 ranking, and the team were praised for their 'overall pragmatic and commercial approach' and 'exceptional accessibility of partners and staff with swift response times.’ Pam Loch retained the accolade of being a Leading Individual in employment law.

In the Chambers UK 2024 edition, Loch Associates Group retained a ranking for the 13th consecutive year, achieving a Band 3 for Employment Law and Pam Loch retained being ranked for 13 years in a row, achieving a Band 2.Chambers UK 2024 praised Loch Associates Group for its strong track record in handling the full spectrum of employment matters for both employees and employers, including senior executives and SMEs. Pam Loch was recognised for advising on senior exits, transfer of undertakings (protection of employment) and HR strategies as well as employee disputes and union issues.

Pam Loch concluded: “We are of course incredibly proud to have once again been recognised as a firm for the work that we do in the employment law arena and our areas of expertise, including investigations, employee management, equality and discrimination claims, restructuring and advising on strategic exits.