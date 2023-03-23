A new BBC tool has revealed the changes to Mid Sussex high streets since the Covid lockdown began in 2020.

The postcode checker at www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-63799670 shows that high streets and shopping areas near postcode RH164LA are seeing a drop in retail.

The results said: “In March 2020 there were 166 retail shops. There were 19 fewer in March 2022 – a decrease of 11 per cent.”

It said that in the UK overall there was a three percent decrease in retail shops, meaning Mid Sussex lost more than the national average.

The BBC tool shows that there was an 11 per cent in increase in restaurants since 2020. Picture: Google Street View

The tool also showed: a 14 per cent decrease in cafes, a 14 per cent increase in fast food, an eight percent increase in pubs and bars, and an 11 per cent in increase in restaurants.

The BBC tool also said:

There was no change in banks in Mid Sussex with the South East seeing an 8.4 percent decrease (8.1 per cent decrease in the UK).

5.7 percent more beauty services opened in Mid Sussex (South East: 3.4 per cent increase, UK: 5.9 per cent increase).

6.2 per cent of fish and chip shops closed in Mid Sussex (South East: two per cent increase, UK 2.6 per cent increase).

3.7 per cent of public toilets closed in Mid Sussex (South East: 1.2 per cent decrease, UK 2.3 per cent decrease).

5.3 per cent of supermarket chains closed in Mid Sussex (South East: 2.4 per cent increase, UK: 2.5 per cent increase).