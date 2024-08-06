Logika Group expands UK presence with new Brighton Office

Fast-growing environmental consultancy, Logika Group, has expanded its UK presence with the opening of a new Brighton based office.

At the forefront of environmental strategy, design and assessment, Logika Group boasts a 30+ year track record in improving and delivering sustainable outcomes for both public and private sector organisations, by integrating environmental objectives at the heart of all projects.

Having increased turnover and headcount by 25% within the last 12 months alone, Logika Group is on an exciting growth trajectory having won a series of exciting projects, including those within the renewables, government and transport sectors.

To service its growing client base in the South East region, the Group has opened new offices in Projects Beach, a fully serviced space and coworking hub located in the heart of central Brighton's Ship Street, complete with meeting rooms and event areas.

Logika Group's new Brighton office.

Aside from helping to drive continued expansion across all service areas, the Brighton office brings Logika within reach of new people who share its vision of a company that delivers excellent and innovative work, along with long-term, promising careers. ​

The fifth Logika Group location, its new Brighton space sits alongside its offices in Bristol, London, Warrington and Brussels.

James Trow, Board Director of Logika Group, confirmed: “In the last 2½ years, Logika Group has increased headcount by over 60%, significantly expanded service offering, honed our group structure and welcomed a host of exciting clients and projects on board.

"To continue to drive our growth objectives, we felt it was important to establish our presence within the South East region to easily service local clients and to also attract new talent and resource to the business. We are incredibly excited about opening our new Brighton office and believe it will play a key role in expanding our market share within the UK.”

Recognised as one of the top 25 players within the environmental consultancy sector, Logika Group comprises of four specialist sister companies: Air Quality Consultants, Noise Consultants, Logika Consultants and Logika Europe.

For more information, visit: https://www.logikagroup.com