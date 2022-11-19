A London-based company is opening a site in East Sussex and giving out free doughnuts to celebrate.

Crosstown will be opening a store in Brighton’s North Laines on December 9. In spring it will be opening a garden seating area for customers to sit in and enjoy their sweet treats to the back of the store too.

This is the third store for the company outside of London. It currently has 24 sites in London and stores in Cambridge and Oxford. Best known for creating the world’s first sourdough doughnuts, Crosstown is an award-winning destination for sweet treats.

To celebrate the opening, Crosstown will be giving out 500 of their signature Tongan Vanilla Bean Glaze and Dark Chocolate Truffle doughnuts (suitable for vegans) from 12pm on December 9. As well as this, 50 per cent of sales on Saturday December 10 will go to The Clock Tower Sanctuary - a day centre for homeless people.

London company brings new store to East Sussex and will be giving out free doughnuts (photo from Crosstown)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Wills, co-founder, said: “Crosstown are no strangers to Brighton, having been delivering to the city since 2020 with our nationwide delivery offering. We’re excited to be offering both locals and visitors the entire Crosstown experience, with our full offering readily available to them.”