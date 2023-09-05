London Gatwick Airport: Members of the public invited to submit views on plans to bring Northern Runway into routine use
and live on Freeview channel 276
From today (September 5), members of the public, including local residents and other stakeholders, have until 23:59 on October 29, 2023 to register with the Planning Inspectorate and provide a summary of their views on the airport’s application to routinely use its existing Northern Runway, alongside its Main Runway.
Relevant Representations must be made on the Planning Inspectorate's Registration and Relevant Representation Form, which can be found on their website here.
Those who register will be submitting a ‘Relevant Representation’ to become an ‘Interested Party’. They will be kept informed of progress of the examination and will have the opportunity to provide further representations during the examination phase.
The Planning Inspectorate provides further guidance on how to register and make a relevant representation on their website here.
By investing in its long-term future, London Gatwick will also enhance the crucial economic role it plays by creating around 14,000 new jobs and injecting £1 billion into the region’s economy every year.
This growth would come from increased jobs and activity on the airport site, as well as the wider benefits of tourism, trade, supply chain, and other business opportunities.
This forward looking and low impact plan aims to leverage the airport’s existing infrastructure to unlock new capacity and improve airport resilience, in line with current government policy.
Tim Norwood, chief planning officer, London Gatwick, said: “We are pleased that our application to take forward our Northern Runway plans have been accepted for examination by the Planning Inspectorate.
“Residents and other stakeholders now have the opportunity to make their views known and take part in the examination of our plans by registering their interest with the Planning Inspectorate.”
Information on the progress of this planning application can be found on the Planning Inspectorate website.