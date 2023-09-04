Norse Atlantic has launched a global sale across all destinations for travel – including London Gatwick Airport – through to the end of March 2024.

The Norse Atlantic Airways sale starts on today (September 4) at 9am and ends at midnight on Tuesday, September 12 2023, unless sold out prior, travel dates on selected routes run until the end of March 2024.

Some periods may be subject to blackout restrictions. This promotion is subject to availability, it may not be available on every flight. This promotion is only available for bookings made on selected routes and does not apply to connecting flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bård Nordhagen, commercial director, Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “The Norse Atlantic global sale has some truly amazing offers to start off the month of September.

Norse Atlantic has launched a global sale across all destinations for travel – including London Gatwick Airport – through to the end of March 2024.

“Whether customers are looking for a winter sun destination such as Jamaica, Barbados and Miami or simply wanting a city break in the US, such as New York, we have special sale fares available across a wide selection of our direct flights from London.”

Promotional fares in Economy Light from London:

London Gatwick to – New York JFK from £279 return including taxes.

London Gatwick to – Miami from £279 return including taxes.

London Gatwick to – Orlando from £279 return including taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick to – Boston from £239 return including taxes.

London Gatwick to – Washington D.C. from £239 return including taxes.

London Gatwick to – San Francisco from £309 return including taxes.

London Gatwick to – Los Angeles from £359 return including taxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick to – Barbados from £325 return including taxes.

London Gatwick to – Montego Bar, Jamaica, from £339 return including taxes.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience.

The Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.