London Gatwick and National Car Parks earn awards for facility at North Terminal

Gatwick Airport Ltd and National Car Parks (EUK) Ltd have recently achieved Park Mark and Park Access accreditations for the new mid-stay parking facility at London Gatwick’s North Terminal.

The multi-storey car park was accredited to both schemes on April 7, 2025.

The two awards highlight a great commitment to accessibility and safety in parking; the former is part of the Safer Parking Scheme (SPS), a Police Crime Prevention Initiative that has been successfully reducing crime in car parks for two decades, while the latter aims to promote accessible and inclusive parking across the nation.

Managed by the BPA on behalf of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, the SPS requires each car park to undergo a rigorous assessment by specially trained police assessors.

Assessments include management and maintenance of the facility, taking into consideration surveillance, lighting, signage and cleanliness.

Car parks accredited under the scheme receive the Park Mark award, indicating they meet the highest standards of safety and security – facilities that have received this award have seen a drop in vehicle-related crime of over 80%.

Park Access is an award that promotes accessible and inclusive parking and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Park Access will enable everyone, regardless of their accessibility needs, to identify car parks and facilities, such as EV charge points, that they can use with ease.

The accreditation is issued to parking facilities that pass a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the British Parking Association.

This award recognises that the parking and driver facilities in place are accessible to all drivers regardless of their mobility needs, bringing together the very best of two accreditations – the Disabled Parking Accreditation and People’s Parking Award – to become the UK's industry benchmark for accessible and inclusive parking and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Warren Bradshaw, British Parking Association area manager, said: “[It is a] great example of a new build car park, which incorporates good environmental, safety and customer focus initiatives.”

For more information visit https://www.britishparking.co.uk/schemes.

To find Park Mark awarded car parks visit www.parkmark.co.uk.