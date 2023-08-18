London Gatwick donates more than two tonnes of toiletries to local communities

London Gatwick has donated more than two tonnes of toiletries and hygiene products to local communities through a partnership with charity The Crawley and Horley Hygiene Bank.

Since the partnership began earlier this year, 2.1 tonnes of toiletries have been donated. The items include unused and unopened hygiene products such as shower gels, deodorants and shampoo, which were left behind at security by passengers.

Diverting these items for reuse demonstrates our commitment to meeting our goals and using resources more sustainably, as set out in our second Decade of Change sustainability policy. The Hygiene Bank brings communities and businesses together to tackle hygiene poverty by providing products to those who need a helping hand.

Through our partnership The Hygiene Bank has been able to increase the number local community partners they support by a third. The products collected at London Gatwick support two local schools, three local food banks, one food club, Ten Little Toes baby bank and the Danny Gallivan trust supporting homeless veterans.

London Gatwick has donated more than two tonnes of toiletries and hygiene products to local communities through a partnership with charity The Crawley and Horley Hygiene Bank. Picture: London Gatwick

Through our agreement with The Hygiene Bank, we expect to donate an estimated 10 tonnes of the forecast aerosol and cosmetics, that otherwise would have been waste, by the end of 2023.

Lauren McDaniel, Senior Commercial Operations Manager at London Gatwick said: “At London Gatwick we are always looking for ways we can both reduce waste and support local communities.

“Our waste goal is to recover 100% of our operational, commercial and construction waste for beneficial use by 2030 (beneficial use is defined as repair, reuse, donation, recycling, composting,

or converting to fuel).

“This scheme demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting our goals and using resources more sustainably.

“We are investing in local programmes and partnerships that build better communities, enable social mobility, improve health and wellbeing and support people.”

Lorraine Tippett, volunteer and coordinator at The Crawley and Horley Hygiene Bank, said: “When money is tight it is toiletries that disappear from the shopping basket first.

“You can imagine how your wellbeing would be affected should you not have deodorant or are unable to wash your hair or clothes. It can affect confidence and reduce time spent with friends or

colleagues.