EasyJet holidays has added over 50 new hotels and resorts to its growing collection, offering even more choice for holidaymakers looking to explore Europe’s most-loved destinations from London Gatwick.

This includes a selection of 3*, 4* and 5* hotels that cater to sun-seekers looking for a last-minute getaway.

What’s more, customers can save up to £200 off all beach holidays when spending £2000 or more alongside savings of £100 when spending £800 or more by simply using the code SUMMER.

The latest line-up features the 5* OKU Andalusia in the Costa del Sol which opened its doors this summer.

The luxury family friendly resort has great facilities for little ones including a kids club, adventure playground and splash area.

Whilst for adults, there are plenty of places to unwind including the adults only beach club and spa.

Francesca Taylor, easyJet holidays’ head of product and content said: “We're committed to offering something for everyone, whether it's a relaxing beach escape, a hidden gem off the beaten path, or a family-friendly resort, so we’re continually expanding our hotel collection to ensure there's a wide variety of high-quality package holidays to suit all tastes and budgets.

“We’re also thrilled to be offering up to £200 off all beach holidays this summer, making it even easier for our customers to book their next getaway at an unbeatable price.”

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* OKU Andalusia in the Costa del Sol on a bed and breakfast basis for £1,250 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on September 24, 2025.