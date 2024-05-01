London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including bed and breakfast stays in iconic European capital

Holidaymakers have the perfect opportunity to explore an iconic European capital city this June courtesy of easyJet’s latest deals of the week from London Gatwick.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rome’s 4* Hotel San Giovanni Roma is the perfect place to call home during Rome’s Pride celebrations, just a 20-minute ride to the parade’s starting location.

From there, holidaymakers will make their way through the city’s historic centre, exploring iconic landmarks like Piazza Venezia and the Roman Forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Here are the latest deals of the week from easyJet. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Customers can book a beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Hotel San Giovanni Roma in Rome on a bed and breakfast basis for £425 per person including flights from London Gatwick on June 13, 2025.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* B&B Hotel Roma Tuscolana San Giovanni in Rome on a bed and breakfast basis for £372 per person including flights from London Gatwick on June 13, 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Spain, Italy, Denmark, and France.

Passengers can fly from London Gatwick to to Palma de Mallorca from £26.99, Milan from £36.99, Copenhagen from £38.99, Lanzarote from £37.99, and La Rochelle from £39.99.

All fares valid until June 12, 2025.