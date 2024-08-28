London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including city break in European capital with 'rich history'
The airline is offering deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Turkey, Italy, France and Spain.
There are great-value deals to Antalya, for those looking to enjoy a combination of delicious Turkish cuisine and captivating culture.
The holiday company is also offering holidays to Rome for as little as £195, for those looking to enjoy the rich history of Italian’s capital.
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Cooks Club Alanya in Antalya on an all inclusive basis for £639 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on September 9, 2024.
EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Urban Garden Hotel in Rome on a room only basis for £195 per person including flights from London Gatwick on September 10, 2024.
For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals across the airline’s unrivalled network from just £24.99, including, including London Gatwick to Nantes for £28.99 and Ibiza for £33.99.
Flights one way per person including taxes. Valid for travel until September 8, 2024.
All easyJet holidays packages include flights and hotel, with 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays.
Book a last-minute beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays, tel: 0330 365 5005).
