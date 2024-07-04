Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, easyJet holidays is offering a wide range of last-minute holiday deals at unbeatable prices.

The airline is offering deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Spain, Czechia and Italy.

For those looking to escape the hot weather, the 4* U Divadla in Prague is a great option for city breakers wanting to enjoy the historic Czech capital and get a glimpse into everyday life in Prague.

With the Vltava river just a short distance away, customers can catch a boat to explore the famous sites.

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* U Divadla in Prague on a Room Only basis for £177 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on July 14, 2024.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Marquesa in Tenerife on an Bed and Breakfast basis for £449 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on July 23, 2024.