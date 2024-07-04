London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including city break in 'historic' Central European capital

By Matt Pole
Published 1st May 2024, 17:59 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 10:28 BST
This week, easyJet holidays is offering a wide range of last-minute holiday deals at unbeatable prices.

The airline is offering deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Spain, Czechia and Italy.

For those looking to escape the hot weather, the 4* U Divadla in Prague is a great option for city breakers wanting to enjoy the historic Czech capital and get a glimpse into everyday life in Prague.

With the Vltava river just a short distance away, customers can catch a boat to explore the famous sites.

These are the latest easyJet deals of the week. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
These are the latest easyJet deals of the week. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* U Divadla in Prague on a Room Only basis for £177 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on July 14, 2024.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Marquesa in Tenerife on an Bed and Breakfast basis for £449 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on July 23, 2024.

EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Alessandrino in Rome on a Room Only basis for £215 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on August 12, 2024.

