London Gatwick: easyJet releases latest 'deals of the week' – including city break in 'historic' Central European capital
and live on Freeview channel 276
For those looking to escape the hot weather, the 4* U Divadla in Prague is a great option for city breakers wanting to enjoy the historic Czech capital and get a glimpse into everyday life in Prague.
With the Vltava river just a short distance away, customers can catch a boat to explore the famous sites.
Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)
EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* U Divadla in Prague on a Room Only basis for £177 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on July 14, 2024.
EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Marquesa in Tenerife on an Bed and Breakfast basis for £449 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on July 23, 2024.
EasyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Alessandrino in Rome on a Room Only basis for £215 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on August 12, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.