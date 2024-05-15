Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Flip Flop Day has left its footprint in the calendar on May 29, and easyJet holidays is here to help holidaymakers embrace the casual, laid-back vibe of an iconic beach essential to pack in suitcases, with a vast range of beach package holidays available at truly unbeatable prices.

The airline is offering two deals from London Gatwick to destinations in Spain and Croatia.

Take the 5* Grand Muthu Golf Plaza Hotel & Spa – just a 20-minute walk from the picturesque harbour at San Miguel de Abona, where holidaymakers can tread through the glistening harbour, famed for its idyllic views across Atlantic waters.

Upon returning to the hotel, those looking to get a little more active can do just that, thanks to the hotel’s impressive squash facilities and kitted out on-site gym.

EasyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Grand Muthu Golf Plaza Hotel & Spa in Tenerife on a Room Only basis for £328 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on May 28.

EasyJet holidays also offers seven nights at the 4* Aminess Grand Azur Hotel in Dubrovnik on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £723 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on May 28.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

EasyJet holidays offers over 7,000 hotels across its vast and diverse portfolio, with Majorca and Alicante just some of the destinations touted by the tour operator as top beach hotspots this summer season.